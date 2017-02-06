Man jailed after stealing PlayStation and other items in burglary

A man has been jailed for four years and four months after a burglary in Ivinghoe in which a PlayStation and other items were stolen.

John Neville Gomez, 48, of Conwy Place, Pitstone, broke into a house in Ivinghoe on November 4 2016 and stole the PlayStation plus a laptop, mobile phones, jewellery and games.

Gomez appeared at Wycombe Magistrates Court on November 7 2016 but later failed to appear at another court hearing.

He was consequently arrested on warrant and pleaded guilty to both offences.

Gomez was sentenced to 51 months in prison at Amersham Crown Court last month for the burglary and a further month for failing to appear at court.

DC Gemma Howe said: “We understand that the impact of a home burglary for victims is far greater than the inconvenience of just replacing material items. “Hopefully this sentence sends out a clear message that burglaries will not be tolerated within Thames Valley.

“This custodial sentence means that Gomez will no longer be able to commit similar offences in our communities.”