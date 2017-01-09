Man knocked out as young robbers steal mobile phone

A man was knocked unconscious and had his mobile phone stolen in Leighton Buzzard town centre on Saturday evening (January 7).

At about 8.10pm the victim was standing outside Pizza Express on the High Street when he was approached by a group of young people.

One of the group assaulted him, knocking him unconscious, and someone then robbed him of his mobile phone.

The group then left the scene by push bike.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries but was later discharged.

Det Con Colin Knight, investigating, said: “This was a shocking and unprovoked incident in which a group of young people knocked a man unconscious, for no apparent reason, before callously robbing him.

“The area would have been busy at that time so I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch so we can find the group of individuals responsible for this disgusting act.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Knight on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.