Naval cadet officer jailed for child sex abuse

A Leighton Buzzard naval cadet instructor who featured in last week’s episode of 24 Hours In Police Custody has been jailed for four-and-a-half years for child sex abuse.

Alex Johnston, 30, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to five counts of engaging with sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.

Johnston started grooming two of his cadets in 2013. He sent them messages and built up a relationship with them before engaging in sexual activity with them.

He paid one of his victims £50 a month to stop her from telling people about the abuse, however, the victim contacted police in 2015 after doing a child safeguarding course and realised that Johnston had been taking advantage of her and abusing his position of trust.

Detective Inspector Richard Tilling, from the Bedfordshire Police Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse unit, said: “Johnston abused his position of trust to take advantage of two young girls, grooming them and engaging in sexual activity with them despite knowing they were under the age of consent.

“We will not tolerate child sexual abuse of any kind. I hope that this sentence gives Johnston chance to reflect on his actions while serving as a warning to people who think they can get away with this type of behaviour.

“I’d like to praise the bravery of both the victims in speaking out and hope that this allows them to begin to move on with their lives.”

The case involving Johnston, of Ennerdale Close, Bletchley, featured in the 24 Hours In Police Custody episode ‘Their Time Will Come’ on Monday, June 12.

> Anyone who wishes to report child sexual abuse can do so by calling police on 101.