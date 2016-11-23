Safe stolen during raid on house

A safe containing personal documents and several items of jewellery were stolen during a burglary at a house in Leighton Buzzard.

The intruders struck in Pennivale Close between 7pm and 8.30pm on Friday, November 4.

They forced entry to the property and carried out a messy search, making off with the safe and its contents.

A police spokesman said: “An Operation Cocoon visit has been conducted at the property and neighbouring houses in order to inform neighbours of the incident and arm residents with security and crime prevention advice.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference JD/45397/2016.