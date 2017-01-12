Three arrested on drugs charges after raid in Leighton Buzzard

Three people have been arrested in Leighton Buzzard after police executed a warrant earlier today.

The home in Billington Road was searched by Op Sentinel officers this morning.

A stash of suspected class B drugs and imitation firearms were seized. Additionally, the three people arrested remain in custody over the offences.

Chief Inspector Sean Quinn said: “We are continuing to follow a number of enquiries and we want to reassure residents that we treat such offences with the utmost importance.

“Illegal drugs have no place in our county, and we are acutely aware of the impact drugs and related crimes have on our communities.”

Op Sentinel is Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated team which tackles various crimes related to drugs, sex trade and anti-social behaviour.