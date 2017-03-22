Curry night kickstarts Leighton lads’ marathon charity mission

Two caring Leighton lads are holding a curry night to raise awareness for their London Marathon challenge in aid of a “life-changing” charity.

Former Vandyke pupils Alex Eddy, 23, and Matt Tizzard, 25, will hold their curry night and raffle at Chutneys, Mill Road, on Thursday, March 23, in aid of WheelPower, who provide opportunities for disabled people to enjoy sports.

Matt Tizzard

The determined duo are hoping their first event, the curry night, will kickstart donations, with the lads’ fundraising mission culminating in the April 23 Virgin London Marathon.

Connells employee Alex, of Clay Furlong, said: “I think everybody should have the opportunity to compete and take part in sport.

“WheelPower are based in Stoke Mandeville Stadium, the home of the Paralympics. They have events such as wheelchair cricket, where children play round a long table. It’s like a big fun fair for everyone!”

Matt explained: “We are fundraising for WheelPower because I work for Shirley Parsons, a recruitment consultancy, and they are our company’s chosen charity.

“The charity shows children of all ages different sports, from wheelchair basketball to bocchia. Children there meet friends who share similar life experiences and it helps them build confidence and self-esteem.”

Matt and Alex are hoping to raise £5,000 from the events and aim to complete the marathon in circa four hours. The pair met at Vandyke and both shared a love of golf, although their latest sports challenge is certainly less gentle!

Alex said: “Leighton Buzzard is quite small – it’s hard to run around it – so I’ve been planning runs to places such as Tring and Milton Keynes.

“By the time I’m back I can’t move! I’m quite lucky, though, as my girlfriend runs a bath for me when I get home.”

Matt, who grew up on the Planets Estate, said: “I’ve joined a running club in Milton Keynes where I live, although my knees aren’t enjoying it!

“For the marathon we’re wearing t-shirts with the WheelPower logo and our families are coming to watch.”

CURRY NIGHT:

March 23. Time: 7-10pm

Tickets: Call Matt - 07794 455336

50% of restaurant takings from the night will go to WheelPower.The duo would like to thank Chutneys, and Leighton businesses who are donating prizes.

http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=TizandEddy&isTeam=true