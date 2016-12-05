Dashing Santas on the run!

On Saturday, over 170 participants donned their Father Christmas suits and took part in the Leighton Buzzard Santa Dash Fun Run, an integral part of the Christmas Festival weekend in town.

Organised by Leighton Fun Runners and KidsOut children’s charity, this year the 2.5-mile run started with a fun Jazzercise warm up, hosted by Keri Donnellan.

As well as Santas there was a fabulous array of festive costumes on display including elves and Christmas puddings. All runners made it back in good time and received a special Santa Dash medal and mince pie afterwards – kindly donated by Waitrose and Tesco Leighton Buzzard stores.

In addition to the Santa Dash, KidsOut also held the Santa’s Grotto on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Christmas festival weekend.

This year stationed at The Pantry in the High Street, the Grotto received plenty of visitors with each child receiving a special gift from Santa.

“It was another wonderful Christmas weekend” said Julian Margolin, KidsOut Chief Ambassador.

“The whole weekend was incredibly supported by the people of Leighton Buzzard and KidsOut ensured all the children who met Santa in the grotto and went away with a fabulous memory and, of course, a toy for Christmas.”

Across the Santa Dash and three days of the Santa’s Grotto, over £3,000 was raised for KidsOut.

This will all be spent providing fun opportunities to disadvantaged children in the local area. KidsOut would like to extend a special thank you to Leighton Fun Runners for their fantastic help with the Santa Dash, and The Pantry for supporting the Santa’s Grotto.

To find out more about KidsOut and how you can help, visit www.kidsout.org.uk or call 01525 385252.