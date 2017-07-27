Don’t miss Linslade Canal Festival this weekend

The ever-popular Linslade Canal Festival returns this Saturday (July 29) at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park in Linslade.

Promoting arts and crafts, cottage industries, life on the canal, conservation and heritage, visitors will have the opportunity to browse the numerous handcraft and trade stalls offering goods from jewellery, wooden items, unique gifts, plants, glassware and pet accessories.

Walking along the towpath, you will find a large number of colourful narrow boats selling anything from hand craft products, cheese and fudge alongside demonstrations of trades from yesteryear.

Rural craft demonstrators will provide a visual insight into the traditional skills as well as Bee Skeps, Love Spoons, Corn Dollies, Basket Making and Besom Brooms offering visitors the chance to “have a go”.

The Birds of Prey display sponsored by Ark House Vets, will be returning providing visitors the opportunity to admire some spectacular birds, up close. The vintage funfair and mini car hire will provide entertainment for younger visitors.

A programme of live music will set your toes a tapping, with styles ranging from folk to traditional drumming; grab a hay-bale and relax with a local ale from the bar.

Back by popular demand for 2017, the Fun Dog Show will take place from 12pm to 4pm with seven classes including the Waggiest Tail, the Scruffiest, the Most Cuddliest dog and the Best Trick. The show is sponsored by Viovet pet supplies who have donated prizes. There is a charge of £1.50 per dog per class and entry forms will be available on the day.

Throughout the event, which runs from 11am to 5pm, a variety of food vendors will be on site offering a range of hot and cold food.

The park offers plenty of space whether you choose a quiet corner to chill out and watch the world go by, picnic by the lakeside or enjoy the hustle bustle of the tow path; there is something for everyone.

Pedestrian admission to the festival is free. Car parking is available a short walk from the event site at £4 per car. A charge of £2.50 for blue badge holders applies with free transfer to the event for the less mobile.

For further information, contact Leighton-Linslade Town Council on 01525 631920; e-mail: info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk

