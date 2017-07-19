Two vehicles collide in Icknield Way, Eaton Bray

Two vehicles collided yesterday afternoon in Ickneild Way, Eaton Bray, as an eyewitness reports that one of the cars was overturned.

The eyewitness claims: “The accident happened at about 4.30pm and a car overturned was spotted. The collision happened near where the area has been coned off for roadworks.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called at approximately 4.30pm yesterday (July 18) to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars in Icknield Way, Eaton Bray.

“Officers attended and no one is believed to be injured.”

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, said: “There was a road traffic collision at 16.28pm involving two vehicles on the road which led to a car leaving the road and coming to rest upside down.

“The fire crews at the scene dealing with the field fire (a separate incident that was occurring at the same time near Tring Road, Dunstable) assisted with the driver who was unharmed and implemented scene safety.”

