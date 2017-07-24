Eight People’s Postcode Lottery winners in Leighton Buzzard

Eight players in Leighton Buzzard have a lot to celebrate this week after winning £30,000 each thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery.

The postcode LU7 3UR was drawn as the winner of People’s Postcode Lottery’s Street Prize on Saturday, July 22, and the residents can’t believe their luck.

Tracy Draper, 51, was joined by her husband Sean when she was presented with her cheque, and although she works in a bank and is used to handling other peoples’ money, she is at a loss about what to do with her winnings!

Tracy said: “It hasn’t hit home yet. I have no idea how to spend it!

“I decided to sign up after seeing two people win in Leighton Buzzard last year so I thought I’d take a chance. It was a good decision.”

Tina Ball, 65, was equally delighted to be given her cheque: “I’ll be sharing this with the love of my life – my daughter Donna. She would like a new car and I’ll be getting my patio done and a new gate. I’m sure we’ll both be spoiling my two grandchildren too.”

Lynn Vines, 51, was more excited about something other than the money. “I was more interested in meeting Jeff!” she said.

“He’s so lovely.”

Lynn, who works as a cleaner, has husband Rob, three daughters and one granddaughter to celebrate with. “I’m very happy,” she said. “It’s just starting to sink in now.”

Retired design engineer, Stephen Morris, 72, was joined by his wife Hilary when he found out how much he had won. “It’s a real surprise,” he said. “We were in the middle of having our conservatory changed so it’s paid for that. We’re both still so taken aback by it all.”

Emma Venner,46, who works as a helpline manager for a local charity, wants to treat her family with her win. “There are about 20 of us so I’ll treat everyone to a meal,” she said. “My husband Shaun and I have always fancied a cruise so that could be on the cards. I know some of my neighbours but it was so lovely to get to know them all in such good circumstances. We all have something to discuss on dog walks now.”

Colin Janes, 57, was also happy to be winning with his neighbours. He said: “It’s something for the whole community to enjoy, which is just cracking. It’s fantastic that so much of the money goes to good causes too, so everyone’s a winner.”

There were two other winners who were not available to receive their cheques.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Jeff Brazier, said: “I can’t believe I’m back in Leighton Buzzard so soon. I was here in November handing out cheques to lucky winners and today there has been even more. I’m sure the neighbours today will have fun spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £212 million to date for more than 2,800 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

It’s not the first time a postcode in Leighton Buzzard was drawn as a winner. In November 2016, two lucky ladies from Leighton Buzzard won £25,000 each when their postcode, LU7 3NF, was drawn as a Saturday Street Prize winner.

