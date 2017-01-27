Join the LBO live for the reopening of Leighton’s Tidy Tip!

The long-awaited reopening date for Leighton Buzzard’s Household Waste Recycling Centre in Shenley Hill Road will take place this Monday (January 30).

The LBO loves glamorous assignments so we’ll be there for ourselves to take a look at the makeover which has taken six months to complete.

Got to our Facebook page www.facebook.com/LBObserver on Monday morning from around 11.45am as we’ll be sharing the moment with our online followers via a Facebook Live video.

The tip refurbishment work is part of a wider investment by Central Beds Council to modernise and improve all Household Waste Recycling Centres across the district to ensure they are easy to use and equipped to meet future needs as demands increase due to a growing population.

The council says the Leighton Buzzard site now has improved layout and a modern split-level design that will allow residents to more easily dispose of their waste into containers from an elevated platform. Residents will also be able to recycle a wider range of materials there.

Councillor Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services, said: “We want to thank all residents for bearing with us while the much needed redevelopment work took place and for their continued efforts to recycle.

“These new sites are high standard facilities which will provide many long term benefits such as improved safety, better access throughout the site and more opportunities to recycle.”

The Shenley Hill Road dump shut on July 17 and residents have been anxious to see it reopen, having been forced to use other Tidy Tips such as Dunstable. Subsidence issues, due to its location on a former landfill site, have been addressed in the revamp.

A temporary garden waste facility was also set up for several Sundays at Vandyke Upper School.