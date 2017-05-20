Fatal collision in Linslade in the early hours

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).
At approximately 3.55am, police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Southcourt Avenue, Linslade.
Emergency services attended but a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.
Anyone with information about the incident, including anyone who may have witnessed a man walking in the direction of Southcourt Avenue prior to the incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting ref 64 of May 20.
