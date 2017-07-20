Father takes on skydive and raises hundreds for Carers in Bedfordshire

A father from Linslade raised over £900 for Carers in Bedfordshire when he jumped from a plane at 13,000 feet.

Tony James, of Bideford Green, took on the Tandem Skydive at Sibson Airfield on Sunday, July 2, to say thank you to the charity for the support they have given him and his wife, who are carers for their son.

The couple’s 16-year-old son, Connor, was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome when he was 11.

It is a condition where a change from sitting up to standing can cause an abnormal increase in heart rate, it typically causes dizziness, fainting, among other symptoms.

Connor suffers from muscular pain and has constant headaches.

Tony’s wife Sue was proud of him for taking on the challenge, something he will not be doing again in a hurry.

She said: “Considereing he did not put himself forward for the jump, and was the first out of the plane - not his choice either - he did very well.

“Although he said he is not in a hurry to do it again and is never planning to jump again!

“He has now raised £910 plus gift aid for the charity, an amazing amount.”

Carers in Bedfordshire provide support for carers of family members and friends throughout Bedfordshire.

The charity has supported the family over the last two years with monthly meetings, places to go, treatments and first aid training.

To make a donation to the charity, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tony-james5