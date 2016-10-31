Final challenge for a young fundraiser

A big-hearted Leighton teenager is bracing himself for the final of a four-country fundraising challenge he set himself at the beginning of the year.

It will take place at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre on Saturday (November 5) when Cedars Upper student Michael Desmond will embark on a 12 hour cyclathon in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Proud mum Sue said: “This is probably going to be his toughest – and most painful – endurance test.

“He’ll be there from 7am to 7pm and would welcome support from anyone who wants to stop by and encourage him.”

The intrepid youngster has already canoed the length of Lake Bala, and back, for Great Ormond Street Hospital, climbed Ben Nevis to swell the funds of Scottish Mountain Rescue and been bouldering on the Ballintoy coast of Northern Ireland where he raised £130 for Make a Wish Foundation UK.

The cyclathon will complete his 2016 quartet of British challenges for charities he thought would make a difference, particularly for other children less fortunate.

And he was adamant he wanted to do something physically demanding.

Michael’s fundraising career began three years ago when he cycled from Leighton Buzzard to Watford along the canal tow path for Help for Heroes.

He’s now signed up for Cedars’ World Challenge Expedition to Peru in the summer of 2018 and the Duke of Edinburgh Awards. He’s organising an event at Brooklands Club on November 26 and Sue is hoping local businesses will help her self-starter son by chipping in with raffle prizes or sponsoring him.

> Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MichaelDesmond2016challenge4