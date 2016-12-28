Giving Tree helps KidsOut

More than 1,000 Christmas presents were donated to Leighton Buzzard-based KidsOut, thanks to the generosity of Marks & Spencer employees.

Staff from across the region took part in the charity’s Giving Tree initiative which enabled companies to sign up and receive tags with a child’s name, age and appropriate gift suggestion.

KidsOut ensured that each gift was received by a local child living in a refuge.

M&S spokeswoman Sarah Manlow said: “It’s a cause close to the hearts of colleagues and customers alike and the Giving Tree was something we really wanted to be involved in.

“Team members have put in so much effort to ensure as many disadvantaged children as possible receive a gift this Chrismas and we couldn’t be prouder of our colleagues for rallying around and donating to such a good cause.”

KidsOut ambassador Julian Margolin said: “The children we look after sometimes receive no presents at all so this really will give them a Christmas to remember.”

> www.kidsout.org.uk