Good causes in Leighton Buzzard invited to bid for funding

A leading regional house builder is inviting Leighton Buzzard good causes to bid for £1,000 of funding.

Persimmon Homes Midlands is urging community groups and charities from the area to apply for match-funding donations from its Community Champions scheme.

The fund, which was launched in March 2015, aims to support grassroots activities that improve the quality of life for local people.

Local groups and charities can bid for cash from a £750,000 national fund, with two donations of up to £1,000 being made locally every month on a match-funding basis.

Sales manager Janet Robinson said: “Our Community Champions scheme has certainly struck a chord with many charities and worthy causes, with hundreds of donations being made nationally every month.

“We are currently building new homes at our Lake View development in Leighton Buzzard and would love to see a local group benefiting from the available funding.

“We are determined to donate our money where it will help the most.

“All we ask is that the group or charity has already worked hard to raise money themselves and we will then match this effort with funding of up to £1,000.

“It’s really simple to apply, so we invite groups and charities to visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity and complete the easy online application form.”

> Charities helped by Persimmon Homes Midlands during the past 12 months include Dogs for Good Northampton, Northampton Hope Centre, Willen Hospice and the Youth of Banbury Operatic Society.