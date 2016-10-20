Head of crime meets authors

A top Bedfordshire police officer has shared her experiences of investigating murder and serious offences with crime writers at a literary festival.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jackie Sebire, head of crime at Bedfordshire Police, was invited to speak at the Killer Women Crime Writing Festival at Shoreditch House, London, on Saturday, October 15, along with best-selling crime writers including Paula Hawkins, Val McDermid and Martina Cole.

DCS Sebire was one of several experts from law enforcement and forensic psychology who spoke to authors about what the real world of crime is like, beyond the pages of a fiction novel.

DCS Sebire has 23 years’ service with the police, primarily spent in homicide and serious crime investigation in London before joining Bedfordshire Police this year. She also has a PhD in forensic psychology and has had leading roles in high profile investigations such as the discovery of spy Gareth Williams’ body in a sports bag in his London bathroom in 2010. Speaking after the event, DCS Sebire said: “It was a great experience sharing a stage with some of our bestselling and most well-known authors as Martina Cole and Val McDermid.

“This was also a great opportunity to promote how we investigate major crime to future crime writers, as this is just one way in which understanding of the world of crime and policing is brought to the masses.”