Four weeks of engineering works will affect trains to and from London Euston

Rail passengers have been warned to expect engineering works over the next four Sundays, between London Euston and Willesden Junction and also at London Euston.

Anyone anticipating using the services should check beforehand at www.nationalrail.co.uk/eustonworks

The work will take place on January 29, And February 5, 12 and 19, and will mean there are fewer trains in and out of Euston.

At Euston Network Rail engineers will be removing overhead line equipment to make space for HS2 Ltd to demolish a redundant freight train shed when, once Royal Assent is granted, they begin constructing their new high-speed railway as planned later in 2017. This work will take place on January 29 and February 19.

At Willesden, on February 5 and 12, Network Rail engineers will carry out vital track improvements to ensure more reliable and punctual train services for customers in the future

Martin Frobisher, managing director for Network Rail’s west coast route, said: “The purpose of our must-do work by our orange army engineers is to improve railway services for customers both now and in future. We are determined to keep all passengers moving on the West Coast main line throughout these four Sundays. By planning your journey in advance and checking before you travel, we can make that happen.”