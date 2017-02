Police were called after two white horses were found running wild in Leighton Buzzard this morning.

The two abandoned white horses were spotted on the loose in Vandyke Road, causing traffic problems at around 7am.

The animals then got on to the narrow gauge railway line at Shenley Hill Road.

Bedfordshire Police managed to get the horses off the line and contained them with police tape in a nearby field.

The RSPCA were informed to attend and deal with welfare matters.