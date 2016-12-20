Search

Informers will bring in New Year in style

The Informers will be bringing in the New Year at the Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard

If you’d like to see the New Year in with a great range of ska, rock, new Romantic, New Wave and punk covers from the 1970s and 1980s, including Madness and The Jam, head for the Wheatsheaf.

The fabulous Informers – featuring Rockin’ Bob on guitar and vocals, Vince Kilo on bass guitar and vocals and Rob Carnally on drums and vocals – will be getting everyone in the groove with their great renditions of classics like Mott the Hoople’s Roll Away the Stone.

Entry is by ticket only. These are £8 each from the venue and include a drink.