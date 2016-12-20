Informers will bring in New Year in style

If you’d like to see the New Year in with a great range of ska, rock, new Romantic, New Wave and punk covers from the 1970s and 1980s, including Madness and The Jam, head for the Wheatsheaf.

The fabulous Informers – featuring Rockin’ Bob on guitar and vocals, Vince Kilo on bass guitar and vocals and Rob Carnally on drums and vocals – will be getting everyone in the groove with their great renditions of classics like Mott the Hoople’s Roll Away the Stone.

Entry is by ticket only. These are £8 each from the venue and include a drink.