It’s maths, the Shanghai way, in Leighton Buzzard

Little learners at Greenleas School enjoyed learning maths the Shanghai way during a two-week exchange programme.

Last month deputy headteacher Sheila Quinn visited China to experience first-hand how the subject is taught there.

She met Yin Min at Yangou Primary School and Shen Jiawen at the primary school affiliated to the University of Shangai for science and technology. The two travelled to Leighton Buzzard to demonstrate their methods to Greenleas pupils and teachers.

The scheme is part of a long-term exchange project to introduce mastery approaches to teaching maths in English schools.

It was organised by the Enigma Maths Hub, based at Denbigh School in Milton Keynes, one of 35 supporting such initiatives.

Greenleas headteacher Rebecca Clarke said: “Yin Min and Shen Jiawen have been in the classroom teaching mathematical strategies, helping the teachers improve their educational standards and engaging the students, enhancing their development.”