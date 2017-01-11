Leighton Buzzard estate agency gives big cheque to NSPCC

Branch bake sales, company dress down days, an upmarket auction and partners’ ball all contributed to a generous donation to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children – the chosen charity of local estate agency Connells.

Its chief executive David Plumtree presented a cheque for £3,340 to the NSPCC at the company’s head office in Leighton Buzzard.

Area director John Caldwell-Smith said: “We’ve been supporting the NSPCC for more than 15 years.

“Their work is so important to the lives of many children around the UK and we’re thrilled to be able to continue contributing in this way.

“Early last year we pledged to raise £2,000 for ChildLine’s 30:30 campaign and we’re glad to say we’ve smashed that target and are planning for even bigger, better things this year.”

NSPCC spokesperson Jacqui Venters said: “We are very grateful to Connells for their wonderful support.

“Last year ChildLine celebrated 30 years of being there for children who need us but we are still able to answer only three out of every four calls, which come in every 25 seconds.

“This donation will help towards our aim of answering them all.”

The NSPCC is the UK’s leading charity specialising in child protection and the prevention of cruelty to children.

It runs a range of locally-based services for children and families, campaigns to help change and improve children’s lives and a helpline for adults who are concerned about a child.

It also provides ChildLine – a free, confidential 24-hour helpline and online service for children and young people needing help or advice.

> For more information visit www.nspcc.org.uk