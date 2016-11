Leighton-Linslade has paid its respects to those who bravely sacrificed their lives during war.

On Remembrance Sunday, a parade took place from the Market Square to the Church Square cenotaph.

Remembrance Sunday Leighton Buzzard 2016

The wreath laying then followed, as well as a service in All Saints Church.

The Leighton Buzzard Royal British Legion also organised a schools’ service on Friday, November 11.