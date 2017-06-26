Leighton Buzzard shop burglars are jailed

Two men responsible for a string of shop burglaries in Leighton Buzzard town centre have been jailed.

Joshua Duncum, 20, of no fixed address, and 26-year-old Ashley Adams, of Heath Road, were sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, June 21.

Duncum was jailed for 14 months while Adams was jailed for two months.

Leighton Buzzard was blighted with the string of burglaries that took place between April 18 and May 1.

Community Chief Inspector Jim Goldsmith said: “We will not tolerate burglary in Bedfordshire and we are committed to ensuring those responsible for these highly distressing, costly and violating crimes are brought to justice.

“I hope these sentences send a message to other criminals that such actions will not be tolerated, and I am pleased we have taken two more burglars off the streets of Bedfordshire.”