Leighton Buzzard teacher learns how to master maths – in China

The Chinese have been so successful at teaching maths that a group of 70 UK teachers is visiting Shanghai this month as part of a government initiative to investigate their approach.

Greenleas Lower School deputy headteacher Sheila Quinn is among them.

English teachers will see firsthand how their Chinese counterparts develop mastery approaches to maths, and Chinese teachers who come here in exchange will demonstrate their style of teaching to a sample of English students.

Mrs Quinn said: “An example of mastery can be seen within our school council when house point tokens are counted each week.

“Some children count every one but others choose to make a pile of 10 tokens, then create more piles keeping them level with the first.

“The pupils who are able to think more conceptually about the problem are demonstrating a deeper understanding of maths.

“Our goal would be to teach in such a way that all children will be able to show this confidence.”