Leighton company wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise

A Leighton company has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation.

Peli BioThermal is a global leader in providing temperature-controlled packaging.

The announcement of the 2017 winners was made to mark the Queen’s birthday on April 21. The awards are given to businesses for outstanding achievement in four categories including international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunities through social mobility.

Peli BioThermal pesident David Williams said: “This is a momentous occasion for the entire company, including the highly skilled engineers involved in the design of our Chronos™ Advance system, which successfully set new standards within the temperature controlled packaging industry.

“Peli BioThermal prides itself on constantly striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of innovation with pioneering products to meet our customers’ needs.”

Outlining why the product was successful, the judges said: “When transporting vaccines, tissue samples or clinical trial samples, it is critical that a consistent temperature is maintained. Issues with the traditional use of gel or ice packs include weight and space efficiency and if they fail for any reason valuable consignments (both financially and in human terms) can be lost”.

Mr Williams added: “It is an honour for our company to receive recognition for the development of this high performing product providing vital protection when shipping pharmaceuticals worldwide.”

Peli BioThermal will be among the winners invited to attend a reception at Buckinham Palace later in the year.