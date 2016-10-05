Leighton group is write on

Have you got a good idea for a story?

Then Leighton Buzzard Writers would like to hear from you.

They’re running a series of creative writing sessions aimed at novices who are keen to learn basic techniques as well as those who are interested in returning to a popular hobby.

The sessions will be led by published author Karen Banfield who also writes murder mysteries for the Court Theatre in Tring.

She said: “We’re hoping to encourage anyone who’s considering having a go at creative writing to come along and listen to some hints and tips.

“We’ll be discussing what makes a good story, including bringing characters to life and how to get ideas.”

Leighton Buzzard Writers was established by romantic novelist and literary agent Kate Allan in 2007 when she moved to the area and discovered there wasn’t anything similar locally.

She set up a Facebook group initially and once this had attracted a few members an inaugural meeting took place at The Black Lion pub.

They moved to the Hunt Hotel in Linslade and then to their current home, Leighton Buzzard Library, where they meet every fortnight.

Administrator Mark Norwood said: “Leighton Buzzard Writers is for people interested in any kind of writing. A wide spectrum of styles and genres is discussed, including poetry, drama, romance, science fiction, history, comedy and many others.

“The group has a diverse membership ranging from experienced and published writers to beginners, and from novelists to poets and cartoonists.

“Come along to share your writing or just sit and be inspired by the work of others. It’s up to you. There is no pressure to ‘perform.’”

Entrance is free for members, £2 for non-members. Membership costs £25 a year.

> For more information call 07833 344537 or email write.away@zakspade.com