Leighton Linslade rocks for Mayor’s Charity Fund

The Woburn Jazz Band and Rock of Ages 50s vocal group entertained a capacity audience at the Mayor’s concert.

It took place at Hockliffe Street Baptist Church and boasted numerous VIP guests, including mayors and councillors from neighbouring towns.

Woburn Jazz Band opened the event with a selection of big band arrangements, jazz standards and Latin and foot tapping funk.

During the second half, Rock of Ages had the audience up and dancing to a selection of rock’n’roll covers from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s including some from Buddy Holly which feature on their new song list.

The Mayor, Cllr Steve Cotter, said: “I’m grateful to everyone who supported the concert and would like to thank the Baptist Church for their kind hospitality, as well as those who helped with the refreshments and everyone who came along to make it such a huge success.”

More than £700 was raised for the Mayor’s Charity Fund which include Leighton Linslade MS Society, CLIC Sargent and CHUMS.