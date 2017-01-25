Leighton man’s kind act makes the news in Greece

A Leighton man who gave his poppy lapel pin to a Greek tourist he met at Bletchley Park last year has had his good deed recognised in a Greek newspaper.

Neville Budd, 78, of Hockliffe Street said: “I met Georgios Mytilinos, his wife, daughter and son-in-law when he asked where he could buy a pin similar to the one I was wearing, as his father had fought alongside British forces in Greece during World War Two.

“I didn’t know, as my sister had given it to me. But he looked so sad I took mine off and gave it to him.”

He has now had a letter from Georgios’ son-in-law, Christos Tsotskas, containing a cutting from their local Kavala paper recounting his kindness. Christos wrote: “For your records and your hall of fame.”

Neville quipped: “Don’t ask me what it says – it’s all Greek to me.”

During the 1940s, he and his siblings lived at Bletchley Park where their father worked for the Foreign Office.

Now a volunteer steward there, he was invited to meet the Duchess of Cambridge during a royal visit in 2014.

> A happy footnote: Neville was given a replacement poppy pin by a young woman who thought he’d lost his.