Free posies left in the town

Florists from Morrisons will be leaving summer posies across Leighton Buzzard on Thursday, August 25, to brighten up the town.

The posies will be placed in parks, bus stops, shopping areas and other public places for people to find and take home.

They are made from multi-coloured Germini, which look like big, brightly coloured daisies.

Andrew Graham, Morrisons Leighton Buzzard store manager, said: “Our florists know how awful the weather has been for families this summer. So they thought that they would do something bright and cheery to help. We hope that people who find these small brightly coloured posies across Leighton Buzzard will pick them up, take them home, and enjoy having their little splash of warming colour in their homes.”

The supermarket deals directly with its flower growers so it can offer customers a minimum of five days vase life on its flowers.