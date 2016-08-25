GCSE Vandyke: Did Euro 2016 failure contribute to fantastic results?

England’s dismal failure in Euro 2016 may have helped a tiny bit, but it was more down to the determination of GCSE students at Vandyke Upper School that their results were so impressive.

Speaking as the LeightonBuzzard students collected their results today, headteacher Tim Carroll said: “There had been suggestions in the media that the Euro football championships overlapping the exam period might affect the GCSE results this year!

Vandyke Upper GCSE 2016

“ Whether it was England’s early exit or students’ commitment to get down to revision we cannot know but in any case they have achieved fantastic results.

“Staff understandably feel proud of students’ achievements again this year and I wish to commend students on achieving so well and to congratulate them on their success.

“This year sees the change over to new accountability measures for schools ahead of the further changes in grading next year. On the old and on the new measures these results are outstanding.

“ 60% achieved A*-C grades in English and maths last year and this has risen to 63% this summer. These results represent exceptional progress and are the result of excellent teaching and the school’s positive, “can-do” culture.”

Among the impressive results were Hannah Thomson with 10 A* and an A.

Hannah said: “I felt quite calm because I did work really hard so I knew what I’d get was what I’d get. But 2 years of working constantly has paid off.”

Hannah will be studying A-levels in Music, English, Geography and French with ambition to pursue her music study at a top London conservatoire.

Joe Brown with 8A and an A* was delighted with his results. He said: “I am especially pleased with the A* in English Literature because I am going on to study Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Maths at A-level.”

Iona Lane, who got 4 A, 7 B and one C, said: “The actual exams were stressful but I haven’t worried too much waiting for the results. Getting them today is a good feeling though. My teachers supported me so well that it has felt like being part of a family.”

Ella Ashwell, 3A*, 3A, and 5B, said: “I feel extremely happy now because I’ve been trying not to think about the results too much over these weeks.”

Further students achieving highly include Cameron Gobell 5A*, 5A, 1C; Katie McHugh 4A*, 5A, 1B; Becky Buckman got 6A*, 4A, 1B; Piers Kemp 2A*, 3A, 4B, 1C and Catherine Daley 3A*, 1A, 4B, 1C.

Mr Carroll added: “Today’s successes are down to staff and students working well together with the support from home so a big thank you to parents and carers.

“Most of our students have come through local lower and middle schools and their successes today should be shared by all of our local schools.

“Exam results are important in recognising achievement and in opening doors onto future opportunities. Many students will be joining the Vandyke Sixth Form while others are taking up apprenticeships or college opportunities. We wish them all well.”