Guiding leaders know how to have fun and you can join them

You don’t need to be a young member of Girlguiding to have adventures, as leaders from Linleighbridge District found out when they did the London O2 Climb.

Following the climb they went to ‘Bounce’ a table tennis bar for a series of competitions, and later had fun on a ‘Treasure Hunt’ walk around Blackfriars, finishing with a well earned meal on the South Bank.

Guide groups are always looking for new leaders to help young girls find adventure and fun at weekly meetings and other activities - and there is something more in it for leaders too. Numbers locally are rising and without new leaders the groups cannot give everyone the wonderful opportunity of being a member of Girlguidinguk. Leaders can come from any walk of life and include young mums, administrators, business owners, nursery workers, professionals, retired people and an HGV driver. All you need is a passion to want to help youngsters enjoy being young.

To find out more visit www.girlguiding.org.uk and look at Join Us.