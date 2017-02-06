Marathon challenge to help Action Medical Research For Children

A Linslade mother-of-two is training to take part in the London Marathon in April to raise money for charity.

Hannah Lindsay, 31, of Wing Road, is hoping to help boost fund at Action Medical Research for Children and raise awareness about what the charity does.

She said: “I wanted to run for a children’s charity and this one in particular is underfunded and relies on fundraising and donations to cover the costs of the research it does into children’s illnesses, diseases and disabling conditions.

“They do a lot that people do not know about, I want to make people more aware of the work they do and I’m hoping to raise £1,500 for them.”

Hannah, who has a two-year-old son and five-year-old daughter, took part in 5k and 10k runs last year for different charities, but this is her first full marathon.

To prepare for the challenge she has been running three to four times a week, has a personal trainer and is taking part in an Insanity class.

She said: “I’m so excited. I love a challenge and this is my biggest one so far.

“I’m a little bit anxious but with all the thousands of people around and supporters I’m sure once I start I will be fine.

“Ideally I would like to finish in 5 hours if I can, I’ve been training for a 4hr 13min, but that’s dependant on training going to plan and no injuries.”

The 31-year-old has also created an event for people to take part in in their own time, to help her raise as much money as possible for the charity.

She said: “It’s a Virtual Running Event, so people can make a donation to the sponsorship page and then take part in either a 5k, 10k, 15k or 20k.

“They can run it or walk it, and they can do it in stages if they like, at the end I will post those them an engraved medal which I have had made and a certificate.”

Hannah plans to organise a bake sale and a quiz night before she takes on the marathon Sunday, April 23, to help her raise money for the charity.

> To sponsor Hannah or to take part in the Virtual Running Event, visit: www.action.org.uk/sponsor/hlindsay