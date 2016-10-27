Mayor’s charity ball raises £1.6k

More than 100 guests at a ball helped raise funds for three charities.

Leighton-Linslade Town Mayor, Cllr Steve Cotter, hosted the Mayor’s annual charity ball on Saturday, October 22, at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.

Complimentary Champagne cocktails were served on arrival to more than 100 guests and dinner was provided by in-house caterers Devotion Catering.

Paradox Band took to the stage as people danced the night away to their classic 60s and 70s repertoire.

Special guest Lydia from one of the Mayor’s charities, CLIC Sargent, gave a beautiful choral performance prior to the dancing.

The Mayor said he would like to thank all those who came and supported this event and also paid special thanks to the Leighton Buzzard Golf Club staff who worked so hard on the night.

The Mayor said he is also grateful to those companies and individuals who donated raffle prizes.

Cllr Cotter is also pleased to announce that more than £1,600 was raised which will benefit his charities - Leighton Linslade Multiple Sclerosis Society, CLIC Sargent and CHUMS.