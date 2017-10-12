Mild-ly amusing! They’re gritting the roads but there’s no chance of snow or ice

With mild temperatures and sunny skies, residents and drivers in the Edlesborough and Ivinghoe area may be surprised to see a gritter salting the roads today!

Eight drivers from Transport for Buckinghamshire are taking gritter assessments over coming days (from October 12) to ensure they are ready to help keep the roads safe this winter.

Gritter drivers are required to take reassessment every five years, and demonstrate that they can safely and effectively spread salt on the highway.

Remember, all Bucks County Council’s new gritters still need names – if you have a good idea, email gritternames@buckscc.gov.uk or tweet @tfbalerts.