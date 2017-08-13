MP hears about group’s concerns

Leighton Buzzard parishioners met South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, to show the World Bank that every child should have the power to be anything they want.

The meeting was part of aid agency CAFOD’s energy campaign and the climate coalition’s Week of Action.

In July, members of the Justice and Peace group at Sacred Heart Church held an organised walk as part of the national campaign to improve energy access around the world.

Members of the community were joined by Andrew Selous, who listened to their concerns on a range of issues, particularly climate change.

Local CAFOD representative, Deborah Purfield said: “It was a fantastic day. I wish to extend my thanks to Andrew Selous and the members of the Leighton Buzzard Justice and Peace group for their participation in speaking up for some of the world’s most disadvantaged communities.”

CAFOD’s Power to Be campaign is asking the UK’s representative at the World Bank, Melanie Robinson, to use her influence to ensure children everywhere have the power to achieve great things and lift themselves out of poverty without harming the planet.

