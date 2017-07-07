Mystery solved as firefighters were stopping gas leak at Shell, Billington Road

Firefighters were recently called to Leighton’s Shell petrol station, Billington Road, but eyewitnesses have been wondering just why the crew was there.

On June 27 passers by were concerned as they saw the forecourt cordoned off, with one resident messaging the LBO to say: “Not sure what’s going on at Shell next to McDonald’s (opposite Sandhills), but there’s a gas van and fire engine!”

The LBO has contacted Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue and can now confirm that officers were stopping a gas leak.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were called there at 9.51am because of a suspected gas leak. We monitored it for several hours. There was a slow leak. Gas engineers were called to resolve the issue. We closed the incident at 13.02pm.

“It was a minimal leak of gas from an LP forecourt pump. A Flogas engineer was called to the site. The gas flow was isolated by fire service and left with the engineer.”