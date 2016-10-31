New £350k station provides platform for success

The new station at Leighton Buzzard Railway was officially declared open on Saturday, marking a new era in the history of the project.

Over £250,000 of the £357,491.11 total cost has been raised from within the railway’s own 430 members and supporters. The balance has come from housing developer contributions to improve local infrastructure, in this case the inclusion of a function room for community groups to use.

Official opening of the new station at Leighton Buzzard Railway. Graham Owen/Wizardly Imagery

The building was opened by society vice president Alan Moore CBE, an enthusiastic supporter of the project, and witnessed by guests including MP Andrew Selous, local councillors, society members and officers of the Heritage Railway Association.

Speaking at the opening, Leighton Buzzard Railway chairman Terry Bendall said: “We are all delighted to have our new station at last. It would not have been possible without some very generous contributions, notably from members, and we hope that we have given the town a railway station to be proud of. Thank you to everyone who has made this day possible.

“As an industrial line serving the sand quarries the original Leighton Buzzard Railway had no need of passenger facilities, so in building the new station we have not had to recreate something or build a traditional railway station.

“We have however taken some design cues from the style of the other railway in town, the former London & North Western Railway. What we have here is, we hope, a building that will meet the needs of our passengers and the local community alike.”

Official opening of the new station at Leighton Buzzard Railway. Graham Owen/Wizardly Imagery

Official opening of the new station at Leighton Buzzard Railway. Graham Owen/Wizardly Imagery