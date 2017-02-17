New contractor appointed to work on ex-RAF Stanbridge site

Building work has resumed at the former RAF site in Stanbridge after the site’s owner appointed a new contractor.

Catalyst Housing Association announced that it is working with construction company Stack London Ltd on its 175 home development on the site off Swales Drive.

Stack has already begun working on site, having completed the enabling works through January.

Main construction is due to begin in February and the project is expected to take two years to complete. The development will provide a mix of both apartments and houses for market sale, shared ownership and affordable rent.

Catalyst purchased the land in £14 million in 2013, however works were delayed in summer 2016 when previous contractors went into administration.

Stuart Want, development manager at Catalyst Housing, said, “Following on from the suspension of works over the summer, I am very happy to confirm that we will be working with Stack to finish the project at RAF Stanbridge.

“Once complete, the project will deliver much needed housing to Leighton Buzzard.”

Director of Stack Alex Miller said: “We are delighted to be working with Catalyst on this exciting project in Leighton Buzzard.

“We are experts in delivering high-quality housing and we are already making great progress in engaging the supply chain.”