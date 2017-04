Leighton United Football Club are celebrating after receiving new goal posts, courtesy of local McDonald’s restaurants and the company’s match fund programme.

Local franchisee and former club chairman Ismail Anilmis helped secure the equipment before catching a game with the Under 12s girls – just one of the teams to benefit.

Club president and Royston restaurant manager Carl Pickard said: “McDonald’s match funding is really helpful to local football teams such as ours.”