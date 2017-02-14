‘One of life’s dependables’: Tribute to former county councillor Brenda Jennings

Tributes have been paid to a long-serving county councillor who was described by her colleagues as ‘one of life’s dependables.’

Brenda Jennings, 86, served for twenty years on Bucks County Council before her retirement in 2013.

The bridge on the Stoke Hammond bypass which is named after former Bucks county councillor Brenda Jennings

As recognition for her tireless work for the good of the community, Mrs Jennings has a bridge on the Stoke Hammond bypass named after her.

During her time in office, she represented two wards and served on a number of committees and scrutiny committees.

County councillor Bill Chapple OBE said: “Brenda was one of life’s dependables.

“She was 100% loyal and kept all her promises.

“She was loved and respected by all and will be sadly missed.

“She’s definitely earned her place in heaven.”

Mrs Jennings represented Wing when she joined the council in 1993, before serving the Great Brickhill ward from 2005 onwards.

She served on the education committee and various education panels and sub-committees throughout the 1990s.

She spent 13 years on the development control committee and chaired two overview and scrutiny committees in the 2000s - one on lifelong learning (2002-2004) and one on children’s services (2005-2009).

Bucks County Council leader Martin Tett reflected on Mrs Jennings passing at the last cabinet meeting on February 6.

He said: “This is very sad news.

“She was a very devoted councillor for a long period of time.”

Cllr Lin Hazell, vice-chair with Mrs Jennings on the lifelong learning scrutiny committee said she was ‘very knowledgeable about it all’.

Meanwhile, councillor Janet Blake, who currently represents the Great Brickhill ward added: “Both Brenda and her husband Nick will be remembered for serving their communities well as county and district councillors respectively over a number of years.”

Mrs Jennings’ funeral is being held at All Saints Church in Soulbury on Tuesday February 21 at 10.30am.