Pageant to fundraise for pioneering cancer research

A pageant to be held in Stanbridge will be raising funds for a cancer charity.

Jessica Rollings is organising the fundraiser in her role as Miss Bedford Galaxy, a title she gained during 2016, and she will be competing for the England crown in March.

Sashes and crowns

The 22-year-old has been busy running charity fundraisers and attending events in her role of helping the community.

Jessica said: “My role as Miss Bedford Galaxy is to create awareness and take time out to help the community and charities. I have attended various charity events, and openings of businesses, but I am now challenging myself to host my own charity event.”

The pageant will be held at Stanbridge community hall on Saturday, February 25, from noon until 5pm.

The event will see titles for Little Miss, Miss Junior Teen and Miss contestants compete for the Christie charity crown and sash, and all contestants will receive a prize.

Winners will also receive a professional photo shoot with the Photo King/Barry King and all contestants receive goodie bags.

Depending on age, there will be toys, make-up and beauty products in the goodie bags.

The Born To Dance company will perform the opening show and there will be raffles, cake sale and more to boost the fundraising.

Raffle prizes include shopping vouchers and day tickets to Woodside Animal Farm among other goodies.

Jessica is hosting the pageant to raise funds and awareness for The Christie cancer charity and research centre in Manchester, which is being supported by the Miss Galaxy organisation.

She added: “I believe the Christie pageant will be a successful and fun way of raising money and I have received lots of support from the local community to achieve this.

“The charity pageant will benefit the community by involving more young people to do something creative and fun to help support their local communities and charities.”

The Christie charity fundraises for pioneering developments in cancer research, among a host of ways it helps cancer patients.

Girls from age 3 are invited to enter the contest and the £10 fee will go towards the fundraising, as will the £3 admission fee at the door.

Anyone who would like to enter the contest can contact Jessica on 07472 850350 or email her at jessrollings123@gmail.com

Visit www.christies.org/