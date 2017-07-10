Peli BioThermal part of air ambulance plasma trial treatment success

Pioneering products from a company based in Leighton Buzzard provides vital protection of blood products to help save lives.

Peli BioThermal, based in Stanbridge Buildings, Stanbridge Road, provided Crēdo ProMed, which proved critical in the success of an air ambulance blood plasma transportation trial.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) safely transported blood plasma products, to the scene of an accident, in Peli BioThermal temperature controlled packaging products.

Peli BioThermal’s Crēdo ProMed is a robust, temperature controlled portable medical transport bag designed to ensure protected pharmaceutical products remain intact.

The Crēdo ProMed™ transported the new blood plasma treatment during the five-month trial, which has now been extended so the service’s helicopters can carry defrosted fresh frozen plasma on board.

Paul Terry, Peli BioThermal’s director of sales EMEA, said: “We are delighted the trial has been so successful for this vital air ambulance service and Peli BioThermal products proved instrumental in ensuring the precious blood plasma, designated for emergency treatment, remained protected at all time.

“This trial success demonstrates how our robust and reliable temperature controlled packaging products are continually helping save lives here in the UK and worldwide.”

Plasma assists in stopping bleeding by helping blood clots to form.