Leighton-Linslade Town Council is as good as gold

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is one of just 20 parish councils nationally to have received the prestigious Gold award as part of the Local Council Award Scheme.

This accreditation recognises that the council achieves good practice in governance, community engagement and council improvement. It also recognises the council goes above and beyond its legal obligations and continuously seeks opportunities to improve and develop even further.

The Local Council Award Scheme is a peer assessed programme that has been designed to both provide the tools and encouragement to those councils at the beginning of their improvement journeys, as well as promoting and recognising councils that are at the cutting edge of the sector.

In order to achieve its Gold accreditation, Leighton-Linslade Town Council had to provide evidence of meeting over 50 different criteria, demonstrating that strong policies and plans are in place, that the council works collaboratively with other organisations, delivers value for money, monitors its performance and delivers positive outcomes, including innovative projects, for the benefit of the local community.

Chairman of the council and Town Mayor Councillor Steve Cotter said: “Everyone at the town council is delighted with the award – it is a tribute to everyone’s hard work and effort over the last 12 months”.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Ewan Wallace, said: “Congratulations on the award to all those involved.

“It is recognition of your hard work and dedication to our town”.

In terms of the future, the council says it is now reviewing ways in which it can keep on improving its offer to the local community and welcomes input from local people and partners on this.

They say they are doing as much as they can to delivery services whilst being efficient and cost-effective.