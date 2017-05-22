Retroplay festival to raise money for Autism Bedfordshire

The Retro Centre is organising an event to raise money for Autism Bedfordshire.

RetroPlay, a movie, gaming and comic festival is coming to Leighton Buzzard on Sunday, September 10.

Ecto-1, one of the cars that will be on display at Retroplay

The organisers of the event are hoping to raise hundreds for the charity that helps children with autism in Bedfordshire, but they are looking for sponsors for the event.

Steve, one of the organisers, said: “We have chosen Autism Bedfordshire as our charity because we have seen the support they give to families.

“We know how important organisations like Autism Bedfordshire are to children, adults and their families.

“Funding is very limited and without funding they cannot operate which means the people who need them the most miss out on vital support.

“The aim of RetroPlay is to raise the essential funds needed while putting on an amazing day of fun for the local community.”

Visitors can enjoy prop displays, visit the gaming zone with retro games consoles and there will be iconic cars on show.

Wrigglies Leighton Buzzard is supporting the event and will be bringing giant snakes, lizards, tarantulas, skunks and giant tortoises with them.

Steve added: “We want this event to be one of the biggest events we have in Leighton Buzzard and to do this we need the communities support.

“We’re looking for businesses who would like to trade at our event, and businesses to sponsor our event,

“We want to turn this event into a success and raise the essential funds so Autism Bedfordshire can keep helping families.”

Tickets for the event are £5 or £15 for a family ticket, under five’s go free.

For more information about the event and to buy tickets, go to: www.retroplayfestival.com/