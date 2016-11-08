Temporary green waste site to reopen due to roadworks and lots of leaves

Lots of leaves, as well as A5 roadworks, have led to a council rethink over the stop-gap garden waste recycling facility at Vandyke Upper School in Leighton Buzzard.

Following the temporary closure of Leighton Buzzard Household Waste Recycling Centre for redevelopment work, Central Bedfordshire Council provided an alternative facility at the upper school for residents to take their excess garden waste.

That closed at the end of last month, prompting numerous readers to get in touch with the LBO in protest at the move. However, the facility will now open again from 9am to 5pm on Sunday, December 4 and Sunday, December 11, due to the combination of the temporary suspension of garden waste collections for the winter and a current set of roadworks between Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable.

The redevelopment of Leighton Buzzard Household Waste Recycling Centre is on schedule and the improved site is set to open in the New Year.

Garden waste can also be taken to another recycling centre, the closest being Frenchs Avenue, Dunstable.

Cllr Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services, said: “The volumes of green waste collected and the numbers of residents using the temporary garden waste facility at Vandyke Upper School over recent weekends were both considerably lower than those experienced at the temporary facility provided at Priory House for the closure of the Biggleswade and Ampthill sites earlier in the year and last year.

“Additionally, with Dunstable’s tidy tip being only a short distance away, we are unable to justify keeping the temporary facility open for the entire three months when the green waste collection is suspended, due to the extra costs involved.

“However, because of the leaf fall and the roadworks on the way to Dunstable, we have decided to operate the temporary site at Vandkye Upper School on Sunday 4 and Sunday 11 December only. Prior to this, the kerbside collections are still in place and after this the leaf fall will hopefully be over and the roadworks completed, so the Dunstable tidy tip will be easier to access if required.”

Residents are reminded that this temporary site at Vandyke is for garden waste only and no other waste will be accepted. Permits relating to vehicles and trailers will still be in operation.

For more information, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/waste/recycling/garden.aspx