Thousands enjoy Linslade Canal Festival

More than 8,000 visitors descended on Tiddenfoot Waterside Park to enjoy the annual Linslade Canal Festival on Saturday.

The weather certainly didn’t deter the crowds, and with more than 100 stallholders and demonstrators at the event, there was something for everyone.

Linslade Canal Festival 2017. Photo by Jane Russell

The Fun Dog show, sponsored by VioVet and arranged in associtation with HULA Animal Rescue, attracted a record number of entrants.

Prizes were awarded for the waggiest tail, prettiest pooch and most handsome hound.

The popular Birds of Prey display sponsored by Ark House Vets returned to the festival for another year, giving people the change to get up close and personal with some spectaular birds in the Poplars area of the site, alongside Love Spoon carving, broom making and canal-inspired art.

The Paddock proved ever popular with toe-tapping and get up and dance live music throughout the day.

Linslade Canal Festival 2017. Photo by Jane Russell

Leighton Linslade Town Council thanked Leighton Buzzard Speakers for supporting the stage and live music acts.

It was a first time appearance for the chainsaw carver, which was a popular addition alongside corn dollies, bee skeps and basket making demonstrations, as well as a selection of fine crafts and handmade produce.

Visitors learnt about life on the canal and were able to take a walk along the water’s edge to see a colourful collection of canal boats, with some displaying their uses from yester year while others sold their traditional wares to families and friends visiting the festival.

A spokesman for Leighton-Linslade Town Council said: “Thankfully the rain held off until the last few moments and visitors could make the most of the wonderful festival within the waterside park.”

>> Photos by Jane Russell.