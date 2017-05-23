Tonight’s Leighton Buzzard hustings cancelled due to Manchester terror attack

The hustings event for Leighton Buzzard planned for this evening has been cancelled in the wake of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack last night.

22 people, including children, died following an explosion at the end of a pop concert by American singer Ariana Grande.

All General Election campaigning has been suspended as a mark of respect to the victims.

The May 23 husting had been scheduled to take place at Cedars Upper School from 7.30pm, featuring the five candidates for South West Beds.

A spokesman for organisers Leighton Linslade Churches Together, told the LBO this morning: “Due to the events in Manchester last night and the call for all election campaigning to be suspended, this evening’s Election Hustings meeting due to take place at Cedars School has been cancelled. We hope to be able to re-arrange a meeting in due course. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved.”