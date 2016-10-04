Tough Mudder helps KidsOut

A four-strong team from a Leighton Buzzard graphics company have proved what good neighbours they are after raising £1,000 for a charity in the office next door.
Team Aubergine successfully completed the arduous Tough Mudder challenge in aid of KidsOut.
But it took six months of training – including long-distance running, weights and an unnatural amount of practice on a Leighton Buzzard Park monkey bars.
The quartet – comprising Mark Tomkins, Steph Henman, Matthew Craft and James Thiel – work at Aubergine, a creative graphic, digital and web development service.
They completed the 12 mile obstacle-covered course in a very respectable three hours 32 minutes and are thrilled to have raised such a substantial sum.
The money will be put to good use treating disadvantaged children to much-needed days out or sending boxes of brand new toys to those affected by domestic violence.
