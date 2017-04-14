Town Mayor is special guest at Mentmore Road Under Fives Preschool’s Easter concert

Mentmore Road Under Fives Preschool had a special guest at their annual Easter concert and Easter bonnet parade.

The Mayor of Leighton Buzzard, councillor Stephen Cotter, visited the preschool located in the Pavilion on Mentmore Road in Linslade, to watch the children perform some Easter songs.

Mayor of Leighton Buzzard Stephen Cotter with the winners of the Easter bonnet parade

The children sang for their families and then took part in an Easter bonnet parade where bonnets were judged by councillor Cotter.

The two winners, George and Ava-May, were awarded with an Easter egg each and a picture with the Mayor.

The preschool also organised a raffle and provided refreshments and homemade cakes for guests.

All money raised on the day went into Mentmore Road Preschool’s fund and towards new facilities for the children.